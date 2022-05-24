ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield businesses continue to pick up the pieces after December tornado

By Jane Kim
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYFIELD, KY — It's been almost six months since the December tornado outbreak hit Mayfield, Kentucky. Business owners who were impacted by the storm continue to pick up the pieces. Wayne Flint owns The Barn on West Broadway in Mayfield. He's planning to reopen next week. "Meatloaf, green...

