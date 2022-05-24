Sun's Jasmine Thomas suffers season-ending knee injury

Connecticut Sun point guard Jasmine Thomas, left, will miss the rest of the 2022 after tearing the ACL in her right knee during Sunday's game against the Fever in Indianiapolis. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mohegan — The Connecticut Sun, unfortunately, have had to learn to win despite injuries to key players over the years.

The Sun find themselves in that same, miserable position again after announcing Tuesday afternoon that starting point guard Jasmine Thomas will miss the rest of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

“I rolled down my window on the drive here because I got my 20th text saying, ‘you do more with less,’” Connecticut head coach and general manager Curt Miller said before Tuesday’s home game against the Dallas Wings. “And I’m just tired of that because it’s so unfair to our star players that now the narrative again is Curt’s got to do more with less.

“So I screamed out my window driving here because I’m so tired of doing more with less.”

Thomas suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

Thomas has been Connecticut’s iron woman since the franchise acquired her in a trade from the Atlanta Dream the night of the 2015 WNBA Draft. She has started more games over that time than any other Sun player (221 of 222 regular-season games). She’s tied with Katie Douglas for the fourth most starts in franchise history and fifth in games played.

“I'm sad that I won't be able to continue playing on the court with this special team," Thomas said in a statement. "Everyone has been supportive and uplifting, and I'm just preparing mentally and emotionally to attack my recovery. I will continue to be a vocal leader and support my team from the sidelines. They're incredible and I'm excited about what they're going to achieve."

Thomas injury forces four-year guard Natisha Hiedeman into the starting lineup. She’ll be backed up by Yvonne Anderson who, at 32, earned her first WNBA job this year with the after signing a training camp contract with the Sun.

Connecticut drafted guard Nia Clouden with its first-round pick (12th overall) in April.

Injuries happen to every team but it often seems like Connecticut has been more snakebit since relocating from Orlando in 2003.

Forward Chiney Ogwumike, drafted by the Sun first in the 2014 WNBA Draft, missed both the 2015 and 2017 seasons to injuries.

Alyssa Thomas injured her Achilles while playing overseas in January 2021 and missed 30 of 32 regular-season games last year.

Starting guard Briann January missed Game 4 of last year’s WNBA semifinal series against the Chicago Sky due to an ankle injury. Chicago won that game to clinch the series.

Connecticut has proven to be resilient during Miller’s tenure, though. It’s been to the playoffs the last five seasons, including the 2019 WNBA Finals, and finished with the best regular season record last year (26-6).

“We’ve won 19 of our last 20 regular season games,” Miller said. “We’ve won 32 of our last 35 home games. Who does that? (This is) a locker room that’s taken on a mentality that they fight every single night."

The Sun’s injuries have also led to positive outcomes. Ogwumike’s injury, for instance, forced them to move Thomas from small forward to power forward and she's thrived ever since.

“We’ve been down this road before,” Miller said about the team’s success despite injuries. “There’s unintended consequences. The unintended consequence is injuries provide opportunity and (there’s) an opportunity now for Natisha Hiedeman to be in the spotlight. What an opportunity for Yvonne Anderson as a 32-year-old rookie and we kept an extra ball-handler (Clouden) on our roster now to really step up and really write her (story) during a rookie campaign.”

