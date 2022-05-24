ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Uber driver carjacked calls for more rideshare safety measures

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwK6P_0fpBjZ0G00

With a gun pointed at her head, an Uber driver was forced out of her car and told to run.

MNPD violent Crimes Division detectives Tuesday evening arrested three teenagers — ages 17, 16 and 15 — after they carjacked and crashed Ross' Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane while trying to evade police.

The car was taken during an armed carjacking at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Kellow Street, and the victim is Barbra Ross.

"I'm trying to get out of the car, I have to press myself up on the door just kind of slide out the door frame to get passed him as his gun is sitting on my forehead."

It should have been a normal pick-up for Ross, but it wasn't.

She got an alert to pick up a rider in North Nashville.

Ross says two young men were waiting and one got in the back seat and the other opened the passenger door.

Ross says when she went to move the items on her seat she looked up to a gun in her face.

"I'm in a panic. I throw my hands up and do a squeal. I'm shocked — like I freeze for a second and then I go to get out. I'm reaching for the passenger door, and I can't find it."

Ross went running through neighborhoods, knocking on doors until she ran to a Taco Bell and begged for help.

Ross says Uber should have alerted police when they noticed she was not moving her car or heading to her next stop.

"When they say they have you for your safety and they have all these safety features involved — no. They don't."

Ross would like to see a system where riders will have a picture attached to their accounts so drivers can verify them.

"We know nothing. We're in the dark. Like we have no idea who we're picking up. We don't know what they look like. We can't verify anything."

Ross has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses she's out of a car and a job.

Because the teens crashed her car, which was a rental, she is now not allowed to rent from Avis again.

A spokesperson for Uber said the following.

“What the driver experienced was terrifying, and we are thankful she wasn’t hurt. We are grateful to the investigators for their swift action that led to the arrests of the individuals involved.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Affidavit: Man claims he plans to kill President over 911 call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after filing a false police report, according to an affidavit. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was threatening to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Pike. The caller also told the dispatcher that he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Uber Drivers#Rideshare#Taco Bell#Mnpd#Crimes Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WKRN

Drug agents raid Hermitage home

Members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force and THP SWAT raided a home Thursday morning. They arrested a man accused of dealing drugs.
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

Nashville International Airport to Launch On-site TSA PreCheck® Program

IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, announced its new on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative will plan to launch at Nashville International Airport® (BNA). It provides on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers as they depart for their trip with no need for an appointment. This new, convenient enrollment option takes five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days for use on subsequent trips.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy