JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their own. In a post to the department's Facebook page, Chief Deputy Early Humphries says Robert Conrad Reece, the son of Sheriff Butch Reece, passed away following complications from heart surgery. Humphries says Robert had been in the hospital for the past couple of months.

JONES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO