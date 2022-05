Earlier today, Matthew McConaughey posted a statement on yesterday’s elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post to weigh in on his statement. McConaughey subtly called for gun control in the face of a national, violent epidemic. He did not take any political sides in favor of putting the spotlight on the families, and how we as people need to do better.

