HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a 45-year-old Houma woman drowned after attempting to swim across the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday evening. According to the Houma Police Department, Roberta Mackles entered the waterway around 7 p.m. and "for an unknown reason" tried to swim from the west bank to the east bank of the waterway south of the Twin Spans. Police say witnesses lost sight of Mackles as she sank below the surface and did not resurface.

HOUMA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO