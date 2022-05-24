Student Success At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

Online registration is open now through August 3rd for Paris Optimist fall baseball at parisoptimistbaseball.com. In-person registration will be July 23rd and 30th at the ballpark from 10am until 1pm. Games will be played on Saturdays beginning August 27, with the end of season tournament held October 2nd and 3rd. Fall baseball is open to players who will be 5-15 years old by April 30, 2023.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO