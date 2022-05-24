Student Success At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

Online registration is open now through August 3rd for Paris Optimist fall baseball at parisoptimistbaseball.com. In-person registration will be July 23rd and 30th at the ballpark from 10am until 1pm. Games will be played on Saturdays beginning August 27, with the end of season tournament held October 2nd and 3rd. Fall baseball is open to players who will be 5-15 years old by April 30, 2023.
Titus County arrested 19-year-old Alexander Reyes Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, and a Rockwall County warrant for possession of Marihuana. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $62,500 bond.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that during Tuesday night’s storms that roared through the area, an EF1 tornado packing 95 mph winds touched down in Detroit. Red River County Emergency Management is working with the National Weather Service to determine why no warning was issued before the tornado touched down.
Comments / 0