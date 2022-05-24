Ms. Marvel - Kamala Khan could get her powers from Nega-Bands or Quantum Bands from the comics

Kamala Khan is about to make her MCU debut as Ms. Marvel in her Disney Plus streaming series on June 8, and the fan-favorite character is already making waves. But not all of Kamala's fans are quite sure what to make of her MCU adaptation just yet, as trailers for the Ms. Marvel streaming series show off a somewhat different set of powers for the young hero.

Even Kamala Khan's co-creator Sana Amanat has weighed in on the changes to the character's powers , embracing the idea that adapting comics to movies and TV sometimes includes making changes.

But there's more impact to Kamala's powers than just the change in visual presentation and origin - they reflect her early character arc of coming to accept herself both as a hero, and simply for who she is.

In comic books, Kamala Khan's powers are derived from her latent Inhuman DNA, which, when activated, grants her the power to change her size and shape. In practical terms, this often means growing in size to increase her strength and "embiggening" her fists to launch powerful attacks. However, in the Ms. Marvel series, her powers manifest as purplish energy constructs.

And though she's shown making a giant energy fist in a stylistic nod to her comic book abilities, she also uses other powers not seen in comics - and what's more, her abilities seem to have a different origin as well, divesting her from the concept of Inhumans. In the series, her powers appear to originate from a bracelet once owned by her maternal grandmother.

The bracelet isn't given much explanation in the trailer, aside from Kamala saying that wearing it feels "cosmic." And while Marvel Studios has never been afraid to make changes to the characters and concepts they bring to the screen from comic books, there may be more to Kamala's bracelet than meets the eye, and it could tie directly into another Marvel Comics legacy that might connect Kamala to her idol Carol Danvers before joining her on the big screen in The Marvels.

In Marvel Comics, there are actually two sets of bracelets or wristbands with cosmic power that tie directly into the legacy of Carol Danvers and 'The Marvels,' as the heroes who occupy this specific corner of the Marvel Universe have been dubbed in the MCU, and we'll tell you everything you may need to know about both of them right now.

What are the Nega-Bands?

The first of these aforementioned sets of wristbands are the Nega-Bands, a set of Kree artifacts with a connection to the Negative Zone, a dimension of destructive energy ruled by the insectoid villain Annihilus and his all-devouring 'Annihilation Wave.'

The Nega-Bands first appeared in 1969's Captain Marvel #16 , when the Kree Supreme Intelligence awarded them to Marvel Comics' original Captain Marvel, the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, who was adapted in a somewhat different incarnation as portrayed by Annette Bening in 2019's Captain Marvel film. Despite functioning as mighty weapons that instantly increased Mar-Vell's power levels, he also found himself trapped in the Negative Zone by the Nega-Bands' connection to the strange dimension.

That is until another set of Nega-Bands was discovered on Earth by Marvel's unsung everyman, Rick Jones.

(TL:DR, Rick Jones is kinda the Forrest Gump of the Marvel Universe, always finding himself caught up in superhero business alongside everyone from the Hulk to Captain America, and many, many others).

When Rick touched his Nega-Bands together, Mar-Vell was freed from the Negative Zone with Rick taking his place, allowing Mar-Vell to use his powers and take on whatever threat may be at hand. This same relationship was later shared by Mar-Vell's son Genis-Vell, who used the name Captain Marvel for some time while being mentored by Jones.

There have been a few other sets of Nega-Bands in the Marvel Universe, notably a pair found but not wielded by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and an artificial pair created by Hank Pym which were later destroyed. And, when Hulkling, current Emperor of the Kree/Skrull Alliance and another son of Mar-Vell, wed his Royal Consort Wiccan, they exchanged wedding bands made from the destroyed ore of a set of Nega-Bands

In terms of what the Nega-Bands can actually do, they have the power to manipulate numerous forms of energy, including creating limited constructs such as force fields, they grant a level of super-strength, speed, and invulnerability, they allow the wearer to survive in space, and they can teleport across space and dimensions.

And there's one other thing they can do - though it's a bit hard to define.

For some, including Mar-Vell and Genis-Vell, wearing the Nega-Bands grants a sort of sixth sense called 'Cosmic Awareness' that endows the wearer with a general ability to detect and understand the nature of the cosmos, including when it is threatened or disrupted.

Kinda sounds like when Kamala Khan says her powers feel "cosmic" in the Ms. Marvel trailer, no?

What are the Quantum Bands?

The other set of cosmic bracelets in the Marvel Universe are the Quantum Bands, which, as the name implies, draw power from the Quantum Zone much like the Nega-Bands are connected to the Negative Zone. However, it's important to note that in Marvel Comics, the Quantum Zone is a dimension of pure, unbridled cosmic energy, as opposed to the MCU where the well-known Quantum Realm is a layer of reality that exists at a subatomic level.

Comic book science, amirite? Don't worry, there won't be a pop quiz.

During his tenure as a hero, before his death in 1980's The Death of Captain Marvel graphic novel, Mar-Vell was appointed as the so-called 'Protector of the Universe' by the timeless cosmic entity known as Eon.

When SHIELD scientist Wendell Vaughan learned how to wield the Quantum Bands while studying them, he took on the name Quasar, becoming a superhero. Partially thanks to his connection to the Quantum Bands, Eon selected Vaughan as Mar-Vell's replacement as Protector of the Universe.

The Quantum bands include a suite of powers similar to those granted by the previously mentioned Nega-Bands, including super strength, space flight, teleportation, Cosmic Awareness, and energy manipulation - including the ability to channel the wearer's thoughts into objects, something Vaughan himself often used to create giant fists for punching.

Again, not unlike how Kamala is shown doing the same thing in the Ms. Marvel trailers.

But the Quantum Bands actually appeared before being granted to Quasar by Eon, first showing up in 1975's Fantastic Four #164 by writer Roy Thomas and the late, great George Perez, wielded by an Eternal named Thelius who hailed from an Eternal colony on the planet Uranus (similar to how Thanos is from an Eternal colony on Saturn's moon Titan).

(Thelius was originally mistaken for Robert Grayson, the original Marvel Boy, thanks to their close resemblance - but that's its own can of worms).

In fact, it's believed that the Quantum Bands were originally created by the Eternals, and were used by the Kree as the basis for the creation of the Nega-Bands.

After Wendell Vaughan, Mar-Vell's daughter Phyla-Vell inherited the Quantum Bands, taking the name Quasar herself for a while - before dying and being resurrected years later, that is.

The current wielder of the Quantum Bands in Marvel Comics is Avril Kincaid, a former SHIELD agent who inherited both the Quantum Bands and the mantle of Quasar during the Avengers: Standoff event. She and Wendell Vaughan are both current members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, using their Quantum Bands to swap places in and out of the Negative Zone as Mar-Vell and Rick Jones once did with the Nega-Bands.

The Nega-Bands and the Quantum Bands in the MCU

Interestingly enough, of all the people who have wielded sets of Nega-Bands and Quantum Bands in the Marvel Universe, Kamala Khan is not among them, although she has shared other comic book connections to the Kree and to the larger legacy of Mar-Vell.

And bearing in mind we're not even sure that Kamala's MCU bracelet has anything to do with either set of Marvel Comics artifacts we've outlined, there's bound to be some relevant explanation given for the change in how her powers work and are portrayed in her streaming series.

For one thing, a big part of Kamala's origin story and first arc as a hero in comic books is her self-doubt that people will take her seriously as a superhero due to her age, appearance, religious beliefs, and ethnicity.

This informs some of her early decisions in how she uses her shape-changing abilities in comics, initially shapeshifting to fully copy Carol Danvers' appearance as a tall, blonde, white woman, and one of the somewhat revealing costumes Carol wore as Ms. Marvel.

Kamala's experiences with shapeshifting into Carol in turn inform how she comes into her own as a hero by the arc's end, and how she starts to embrace her own identity and body.

That said, there are ways that using the Quantum Bands or Nega-Bands to explain Kamala's powers and connect her to Carol Danvers and the Kree, and possibly even swap in some connection to the Eternals rather than the Inhumans as part of Ms. Marvel's MCU origins could inform and bolster that character arc.

And of course, though she isn't shown actually shapeshifting in Carol Danvers in the Ms. Marvel trailer, Kamala does apparently wear her own cosplay version of Carol's Captain Marvel uniform in her early superhero outings - sorta reflecting some of the ideas present in the comics.

At the same time, using the Quantum Bands or Nega-Bands could bring forward other possible MCU connections, including everyone from the recently introduced Eternals and Eros , to Thanos, to Mar-Vell's kids Hulkling, Genis-Vell, and Phyla-Vell, not to mention the kind of Six Degrees of Marvel Separation, Rick Jones.

Also, not for nothing, in The Eternals, Phastos creates a set of bracelets for all the Eternals to regulate and channel their own 'Cosmic Energy' (it's an actual thing in Marvel Comics) - meaning there could be some further connection between Kamala's bracelet and the Eternals in the MCU, whether it's a Quantum Band or not.

And if there's some connection to the Negative Zone thrown in there, that could also open the door to Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, or even Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave. Meanwhile, on the other hand, a connection to the MCU Quantum Realm would draw an immediate line to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its villain, Kang the Conqueror.

So again - considering the caveat that we're merely speculating (or perhaps taking an educated guess) that the Quantum Bands or Nega-Bands could be part of Kamala Khan's MCU origins as Ms. Marvel - there's a wide universe of Marvel Comics concepts that could help fill in some of the bits that seem to be missing in the translation of Kamala's powers and origins from comics to TV.

