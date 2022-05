OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting the weekend with a beautiful Saturday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s across the region, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. This afternoon will be warm and windy. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will cool into the low 60s Saturday night.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO