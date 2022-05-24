ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Harris to Team Up With Dua Lipa Again for New Song ‘Potion’

By Rania Aniftos
It’s been four years since Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa unveiled their 2018 summertime smash “One Kiss,” and the duo is teaming up again for yet another collaboration.

Harris teased the release, titled “Potion,” via TikTok on Tuesday (May 24), sharing how he created the instrumental for the breezy track. He even shows himself on FaceTime with Lipa, who “absolutely” agrees to provide vocals.

“Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / and that’s a potion,” she sings in the sultry chorus.

@calvinharris How I made Potion ♬ original sound – Calvin Harris

The new song, which reportedly also features Young Thug , is set to release on Friday (May 27), likely as part of the DJ’s upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol . 2 , the followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1.

The album, which featured collaborators including Frank Ocean, Migos, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart.

“One Kiss,” which was featured on Lipa’s Complete Edition of her debut studio album, peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated April 21, 2018 and spent 42 weeks total on the chart. It also climbed to No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 28, 2018 and spent 21 total weeks on the chart.

