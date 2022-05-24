ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville student with a list of names in backpack is arrested for threats

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high school student in Roseville has been arrested after police found in the person's backpack a list of names of other students alongside a reference to wanting to do them...

