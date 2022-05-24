Texas officials provide update on mass shooting at elementary school

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at NRA meetings in Texas. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at NRA annual meetings in Texas....
2 rescued after minivan crashed into Florida alligator-infested retention pond. According to Florida authorities, a driver lost control of their minivan and drove into a...
PHOENIX — Democrat Aaron Lieberman ended his campaign for Arizona governor Friday, saying there's no viable path to victory. Lieberman, a former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley, struggled to gain traction against the Democratic front-runner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has built a national profile as a staunch defender of Arizona's election.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand. Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in...
Friday and Monday will be the busiest days at Raleigh-Durham International Airport over Memorial Day weekend. Reporter: Nia Harden. Photographer: Charles Bradley.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jo Rae Perkins has won Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Perkins, a frequent candidate for public office, has been criticized for her belief in QAnon, a wide-ranging and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.
