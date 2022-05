On a beautiful spring day in the San Juan mountains, Steven Abbott Smith, 37, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Abbott was a phenomenal friend, and even more, a devoted husband to Joanna and an extraordinary father to Raegan. He was a caring son and brother, and will be missed immensely by all those that knew and loved him through the years.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO