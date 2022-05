Uchiko's Koviche is a cool dish made with lobster, pickled shallots and sunchokes with puffed rice and grapefruit. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality) Good things take time, and in the case of award-winning chef Tyson Cole’s latest endeavor, it’s took nearly 12 years of refining his modern Japanese restaurant Uchiko, before he unveiled it in Houston last week. Only the second iteration of the sister restaurant to Cole’s famed Uchi (the original is in Austin, Cole’s home base), Uchiko is a fiery counterpoint. And now it’s finally open in Houston.

