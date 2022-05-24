ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Dean Petersen seeks GOP nod for state House of Representatives District 9

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – A local military veteran and videographer is running in the Republican primary to represent District 9 in the state's House of Representatives.

Dean Petersen, 40, wants to take the seat currently held by fellow a Republican, Rep. Landon Brown. Campaign filings show that Alan Sheldon also is vying for the seat. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 16; general election day this year is Nov. 8 nationwide.

If elected, Petersen said in a news release distributed by email Monday, he would oppose legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. He would try to pass a bill to combat what he calls "street harassment." Such a measure would let victims of alleged crimes "submit cellphone videos of the harassment to law enforcement," Petersen wrote in his email to local journalists.

He would also work to uphold the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allows for gun ownership. He said that he also would "author legislation that will expand and clarify your rights to protect your business and property.”

On financial matters, the candidate indicated that he opposes expanding Medicaid in the state. More generally, he said that he would try to further "diversify Wyoming’s economy by legislatively supporting businesses such as outdoor recreation, independent agriculture and cottage industries." He pledged to "fight against state income tax, the lack of which he identifies as an asset in attracting and retaining businesses and workers in the state." Wyoming currently has no such tax.

The political candidate wants to defend what he calls “the Wyoming way of life." He sees a "need for the truly conservative values we share to be represented better in the" state Capitol here in Cheyenne, where he lives with his wife and three young kids. “Having lived in many other states and countries for school, military, and missionary service, I’ve never enjoyed living in any place as much as I have my home state of Wyoming, and I want to do everything I can to preserve and protect our way of life and what we enjoy here,” he wrote.

He identifies Wyoming as home, although he was not born here, has lived in Cheyenne for well over a decade, and also has served in the Army, Petersen said by phone Tuesday. He and his family moved a lot growing up, as his father also was in the military, the candidate noted.

He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah, which he received in 2004, Petersen told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. And he graduated with a master's in business administration graduate degree from Regis University, in 2018, he added.

If you live in his House district, Petersen says you can email him with your "concerns and ideas" at deanpetersenforwyoming@gmail.com.

