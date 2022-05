SANDY — A crash in Sandy on Friday morning left one person dead and several others injured, and prompted officials to close State Street for several hours. About 8:30 a.m., a Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on State Street at an "excessive speed" when it entered the intersection at 10600 South during a red light, Sandy police said in a statement. The 4Runner collided with a Ford F-150, and both of the vehicles then "redirected" from the crash and hit seven other vehicles that were stopped southbound at the signal on State Street.

SANDY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO