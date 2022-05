Susan Jane Mish died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. Born in Washington, NC, Susan graduated from UNC and was a 1971 graduate of Washington High. She was preceded in death by her parents W.A. Mish, Hazel H. Mish and Harriett H. Mish and sister Linda M. Weigt. Susan is survived by her sister Julianna Mish and husband James Lewis of Washington, her nephews and a niece. Kind donations for those who struggle with mental health may be made to Port Health, 1379 Cowell Farm Rd, Washington or online.

