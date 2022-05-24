ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden, LeBron James, Chris Evans, Steve Kerr, and More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting

By Brad Callas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 18 children and 3 adults were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected shooter, later identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, was fatally wounded by police. As has become the norm in the wake of these all too frequent...

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
TheWrap

Beto O’Rourke Says Matthew McConaughey Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Welcome to Work For Him

If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Rips Fox News, Tucker Carlson And Facebook With Help From Hugh Jackman & Robert Reich In Musical Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Just days after Fox made a portfolio pitch to advertisers at its upfront showcasing Fox shows, including The Simpsons, and Fox News in the same breath, Matt Groenig & Co. shot back. Sunday night’s season finale of The Simpsons called out Fox News and Facebook for spreading misinformation, stoking fear and, well, a fondness for dictators. At one point, a Tucker Carlson-like character is shown saying, “Putin for president, next on Fox News.” At another point the lyrics, “Facebook feeds our fright. They convince us things were great when gas was cheap and men were...
