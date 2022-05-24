Female Juvenile Shot In Prince William County (DEVELOPING)

Prince William County Police are investigating after a body was found in Woodbridge, the department said on Twitter.Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is in the area of Route 1 and Mount Pleasant Dr investigating a death. The victim, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this tim…
TRIANGLE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 18 before an arrest was made in this case. An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Prince William County on May 16. Officers responded to the shooting of Miles Hall, 52, of Triangle...
Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Authorities said that a man fleeing arrest crashed into multiple state trooper cruisers Friday, May 26, during a several-mile-long chase. The pursuit began in Warren County when a car refused to stop for police just before 8 a.m. Though, it's unclear why police wanted to pull him over. That kicked …
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing 16-year-old. J’shaun Zomari Williams was last seen leaving his home in the area of Corbin Ct. in Woodbridge on Monday around 5 p.m. On Tuesday, he sent concerning statements to family members. He...
A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy was under investigation after being accused of Snapchatting with high school girls and hanging out with them while on duty. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports on the matter.
A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore. Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
A 31-year-old man was killed in a late night dirt bike accident that happened in Baltimore, authorities said. Police responded to the accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on...
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Prince William County that critically injured a 9-year-old girl earlier this week, authorities said.The teenager is facing several charges relating to the incident that happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridg…
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy was under investigation after being accused of Snapchatting with high school girls and hanging out with them while on duty, according to those familiar with the 2019 investigation. FOX 5 has obtained photos and videos of the deputy with the...
A 17-year-old has died in a double shooting that happened in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The shooting happened in the area of East Pratt Street and Light Street around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Responding officers found two 17-year-old victims, on…
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for fatally shooting two people in Burtonsville in 2018 in what county police say was a drug-related murder. Gregory Terrell Jones, now 28, of Lanham, was charged with fatally shooting Joshua...
