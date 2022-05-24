Female Juvenile Shot In Prince William County (DEVELOPING)

Prince William Police Photo Credit: Prince William Police Facebook

A female juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Prince William County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 7:18 p.m., according to a Tweet from Prince William County Police.

No word on the victim's condition. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

