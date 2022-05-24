ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Female Juvenile Shot In Prince William County (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ITVb_0fpBYnEF00
Prince William Police Photo Credit: Prince William Police Facebook

A female juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Prince William County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 7:18 p.m., according to a Tweet from Prince William County Police.

No word on the victim's condition. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DC Man Arrested In Connection With Recent Prince William Homicide

Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In South Baltimore: Police

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore. Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing two in Burtonsville in 2018

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for fatally shooting two people in Burtonsville in 2018 in what county police say was a drug-related murder. Gregory Terrell Jones, now 28, of Lanham, was charged with fatally shooting Joshua...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
