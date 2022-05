The Casa Grande Police Department arrested two women after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona. On Monday, May 21, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding. 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old TaniaLuna Solis, both of Phoenix, were pulled over and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. Lopez was identified as the driver and Solis was the passenger. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO