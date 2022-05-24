Abilene police increasing security in area school districts following events in Uvalde

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department has announced that they have sent two officers to Uvalde to assist with operations. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Cory Stroman said, “Late yesterday afternoon our agency received an urgent request through the Texas Police Chiefs Association for mutual aid assistance with staffing in Uvalde. One Sergeant and one Corporal with the Sweetwater Police Department volunteered and have been deployed to Uvalde to assist our sister agency in their time of need. They will be assisting in calls for service, and security details, such as Governor protection. We will monitor the needs and possibly send additional resources as requested or needed. Uvalde has made their needs known in a time of tragedy and we will mobilize whatever resources we can to serve in this tragic time.”

