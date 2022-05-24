ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police increasing security in area school districts following events in Uvalde

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department has announced that they will be increasing school security following a school shooting event that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. According to a press release, the department...

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Sweetwater Police Department sends officers to Uvalde to assist with staffing

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department has announced that they have sent two officers to Uvalde to assist with operations. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Cory Stroman said, “Late yesterday afternoon our agency received an urgent request through the Texas Police Chiefs Association for mutual aid assistance with staffing in Uvalde. One Sergeant and one Corporal with the Sweetwater Police Department volunteered and have been deployed to Uvalde to assist our sister agency in their time of need. They will be assisting in calls for service, and security details, such as Governor protection. We will monitor the needs and possibly send additional resources as requested or needed. Uvalde has made their needs known in a time of tragedy and we will mobilize whatever resources we can to serve in this tragic time.”
SWEETWATER, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene fire crews battle early morning flames at local business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department responded to a call early this morning around 3:40am in Abilene. According to a press release, crews arrived on the 2400 Block of North Treadaway Blvd to find a private business with heavy levels of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Due to the size and structure of the building, a second alarm had to be initiated.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

How do you know if your child might hurt someone? Expert offers advice

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — How do you know whether your child might hurt someone? Parents are left with a lot of questions following the attack on elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas. Some are questioning whether their own child could be capable of carrying out an attack. Reginald Cunningham is...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy