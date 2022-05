LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather will be beautiful this Memorial Day weekend, so many people will be poolside — and they should remember to stay safe. According to the CDC, there are 3,960 unintentional drowning deaths each year in the U.S., including boating-related drownings — an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO