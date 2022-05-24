Sen. Braun, Rep. Carson react to deadly TX school shooting

Long holiday weekend open soggy but better weather is arriving soon. We really faired well at the track today for Carb Day and the opening of Race Weekend in Indianapolis. Look at the spread in rainfall totals Friday just before 4:30 pm! In a span of under 15 miles, rainfall ranges from little to no rainfall at IMS to drenching 1″ totals east. That slow low, is on the go! That churning low overhead is behind the three days of rain. It departs east tonight into Ohio.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO