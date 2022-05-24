Sen. Braun, Rep. Carson react to deadly TX school shooting
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Sen. Braun, Rep. Carson react to deadly TX school …. Tonight at 10: IMPD testing gunshot detection...fox59.com
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Sen. Braun, Rep. Carson react to deadly TX school …. Tonight at 10: IMPD testing gunshot detection...fox59.com
id rather have my kid alive than own a gun..my kid is more important than my gun rights..can any if you republicans say that
Comments / 2