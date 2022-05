Many are wondering why the Kansas City Royals are currently employing Carlos Santana. The answer, in a vacuum, is simple: $10.5 million. Sure, there's some nuance involved (that will be discussed momentarily) but for a small-market team that is notorious for not spending a ton on players, Santana's 2022 salary makes up a significant chunk of their payroll. The Royals have reason — whether right or wrong — to keep playing him in an effort to get the most out of their investment.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO