6 Can't-Miss Speakers at TEDx Portland 2022

How will you ring in the summer of 2022? Champagne? A primal scream meant to rinse your spirit of the chaos of the last two years? What about a TEDx conference at the Moda Center?. For its postponed 10th iteration—the event was initially slated to go up in the...
This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
After a particularly rainy spring season, the upcoming summer months are likely to feel even sweeter and sunnier. Since it’s also the first summer back in the swing of things since COVID-19 took away two years worth of outdoor concerts at some venues, and spending warm days at festivals like Pickathon and the Waterfront Blues Festival is going to feel like a dream.
Concerts, comedy shows, and festivals move back outside this summer, in a big way. Here are our picks for a few of the season’s finest at Portland’s greenspaces. Originally scheduled for summer 2020, this year brings the great (re)launch of the first-ever two-day East Portland Summer Arts Festival at spiffy Ventura Park in Hazelwood—don’t miss the neat public art installations by local artist Pete Beeman while you’re there. Kids will dig the all-ages interactive arts activities, and the parks department says it’s planning a “a killer lineup” with esperanza spalding as the headliner.
“Showing Up,” the latest Oregon-filmed movie that pairs star Michelle Williams and director Kelly Reichardt, is fresh from its premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. And critics are weighing in, with reactions ranging from rapturous praise (Variety calls it an “exquisite minimalist drama of art and life in Portland”) to less enthusiastic (Deadline said, “There is a good deal of tedium to all this, underlined by a maddeningly repetitive score”).
After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
This story first appeared in the March 16, 1981, issue of Willamette Week. Walk down Northwest 2nd Avenue, past the boarded-up Pomona Hotel, the For Lease signs on Couch Street Gallery, the vacant storefront on the corner of Couch, the empty shops in Space 117. In Collector’s Cabinet, owner Lee Sprague is typing a letter in a store empty except for a host of petrified beetles. They’re for sale. In The Nor’wester Bookshop, Phil Hubert tamps his pipe and fiddles with the volume on the radio in his quiet shop. Across the street, at the end of the day, the till doesn’t even hit $100, and another shop owner walks home mulling over what it would be like to take a part-time job, or to start wholesaling, or to move into Clackamas Town Center. Because it feels as if Old Town is shutting down for good.
Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
Filled with rolling, grassy hills and towering trees, this West Linn gem is just as entertaining for adults and teens as it is for the littles, with tennis and pickleball, basketball courts that have adjustable hoops, a dedicated skate park, and a spiffy playground. In the summer there’s also a popular spray park for cooling off, as well as live music every Thursday evening.
Portland’s east-west divider has come into its own as a swimmers’ destination with the opening of see-and-be-seen urban beaches like Poet’s and Audrey McCall, but other parts of the river are—how can we put this delicately?—still not pristine. Almost 10 miles of the Willamette, from the Broadway Bridge to Sauvie Island, is a federal Superfund site due to industrial pollutants like PCBs and heavy metals. The good news? The water along the city’s most popular access points is usually safe for swimming, per the Department of Environmental Quality. So jump in! The water’s fine.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rukaiyah Adams, the chief investment officer at Meyer Memorial Trust, is set to speak at TEDxPortland on Saturday, May 28. TEDxPortland returns for its tenth anniversary after a pandemic pause. Adams is a seventh generation Portlander. She has watched the city change, but despite its issues,...
A couple of years ago, the state agency responsible for tracking large layoffs sent out notices regularly as the pandemic rippled through the economy. The layoffs the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced today—for Doc Martens, the shoe company—were the first since the end of March and only the sixth such announcement this year.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-delayed return of TEDxPortland debuted at the Moda Center on Saturday, the 10th year of the event and the first time it's been held since 2019. But the audience became vocally involved when host David Rae introduced a surprise guest, unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson.
Portland had 11,000 fewer residents on July 1, 2021, than it did that same day in 2020. That’s according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday morning, which shows that Portland’s population dropped from 652,000 in 2020 to 641,000 in 2021—a 1.7% decrease. That’s a steeper...
Between 1960 and 1980, the city of Portland bought 1,000 houses in the Albina District—and bulldozed them all. Black Portlanders owned many of those homes, but city officials wanted to make way for Interstate 5, Memorial Coliseum, Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Portland Public Schools’ district headquarters. So, using the power of eminent domain, the city flattened dozens of blocks.
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
The festival starts with an Oregon Symphony concert May 26 and opening of CityFair and fireworks May 27.Thursday, May 26 • Bank of America presents the Rose City Reunion Concert featuring the Oregon Symphony, free to attend, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 • CityFair opens (first of three weekends of carnival fun) from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. The RoZone Concerts begin and the day concludes with two barges worth of fireworks at night, Waterfront Park, all starting at 6 p.m. Note: CityFair includes Funtastic Traveling Shows, Game on Arcade, Artslandia Stage, Rose City Taphouse, Tribute...
On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
