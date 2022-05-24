ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

NCAA East Preliminary Round Day One Start Time Moved Up Due to Weather

iuhoosiers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The NCAA has adjusted the 2022 East Preliminary Round schedule for Wednesday, May 25 due to weather in the Bloomington area. The men's hammer throw and javelin will...

iuhoosiers.com

iuhoosiers.com

Two More Hoosiers Qualify for National Championships On Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mahogany Jenkins and Jayden Ulrich of Indiana Track & Field advanced to national championships as the Hoosiers wrapped up hosting the 2022 NCAA Track & Field East Preliminary Round. KEY MOMENTS. • On her last throw, Jayden Ulrich qualified for national championships in the discus. Ulrich...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Season Ends in B1G Semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. – In its second game of the day at the Big Ten Tournament, the Indiana baseball program saw its season end in a 14-2 defeat at the hands of second-seeded Rutgers in a game that ended at 3:10 a.m. on Charles Schwab Field. Rutgers (44-14) opened the...
OMAHA, NE
iuhoosiers.com

Aleksa Gulbe Signs Pro Contract With Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball alum Aleksa Gulbe has signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia in Salamanca, Spain for the upcoming season. The Riga, Latvia native wrapped up her four-year career ranked 28th in all-time scoring with 1,071 career points, 618 career rebounds, and ninth all-time in career 112 blocks. She played in 123 games and made 89 career starts and is one of the program's three all-time winningest players with 90 wins. Gulbe averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in her career and graduated from IU with a degree in public financial management in May 2022. She also spent the 2022 WNBA training camp season with the Connecticut Sun.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Stunner at The Schwab

OMAHA, Neb. – Taking the No. 10 team in the country to the mat twice in three days, the Indiana baseball program toppled top-seeded Maryland this time, 6-4, on Saturday (May 28) in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in the Big Ten Tournament. It was the first...
OMAHA, NE
