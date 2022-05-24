NCAA East Preliminary Round Day One Start Time Moved Up Due to Weather

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball alum Aleksa Gulbe has signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia in Salamanca, Spain for the upcoming season. The Riga, Latvia native wrapped up her four-year career ranked 28th in all-time scoring with 1,071 career points, 618 career rebounds, and ninth all-time in career 112 blocks. She played in 123 games and made 89 career starts and is one of the program's three all-time winningest players with 90 wins. Gulbe averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in her career and graduated from IU with a degree in public financial management in May 2022. She also spent the 2022 WNBA training camp season with the Connecticut Sun.

