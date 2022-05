ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled to the Elmira community this Memorial Day Weekend honoring thousands of families nationwide. Dozens gathered at Pulaski Park Sunday morning to unveil the 8-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide monument. The monument honors families with loved ones in the U.S. Military who did not return from combat. For about a year, Jim Hackett worked with the City of Elmira to bring the monument to Elmira, raising roughly $60,000 in their efforts.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO