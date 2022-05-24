ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Worcester: Pandemic is over, drop mandates

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWmms_0fpBSVvx00

I am writing this to all the businesses in the West Valley.

I was thrilled when our governor dropped the wearing of masks. Now I still see signs that say “Mask must be worn” or “No mask, no service.” I can understand if some people still prefer to wear a mask in certain situations, but please don’t feel that as a business you have the right to make up your own rules.

I am sure the governor wouldn’t have dropped the mask mandate if he didn’t feel it was safe for our state. The recreation centers have followed his lead and opened everything up.

Please, give us the freedom to chose to wear or not to wear a mask.

Don Worcester

Sun City West

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Sun City West, AZ
Business
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
575
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy