Monkeypox patient released from Mass General Hospital

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts man who was identified as the first case of monkeypox in the U.S. was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Public health authorities say the patient was clear to be discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Health officials are also keeping a close eye on more than 200 people identified as close contacts with the patient. Most of the contacts are health care workers.

The Massachusetts man had recently traveled to Canada and has been getting treatment since May 12.

The CDC says monkeypox is not spread easily from person to person.

A team of researchers at Boston Children's Hospital are helping inform the CDC about monkeypox trends.