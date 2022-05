(Veronica Rodriguez issues a public statement)....She says she is resigning as Imperial County Social Services Director. The resignation goes into effect May 31st. She has served as Director of Social Services for 3 years. Rodriguez says she is resigning for personal reasons and the need to be closer to her family. In the letter Rodriguez thanked the Board of Supervisors for appointing her to the position, as well as the employees in the Social Services Department. She says it was a pleasure serving the community. The letter was submitted to the County Executive Officer, who has not said how they plan to fill the vacancy until a new Director is appointed.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO