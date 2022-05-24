ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families reunite at a Uvalde community center after elementary school shooting

We've spent the last several hours following news of another mass shooting in the United States. This time, it's an elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles from San Antonio. Fourteen children and one teacher are dead. Jacob Beltran covers crime and breaking news for...

Checking in on three teachers after another school shooting

We continue to learn more about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed - 19 of them children, along with two teachers. The teachers were Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, who taught fourth grade. The shooting points to yet another example of increasing pressure and volatility that surrounds teachers' jobs. Gun violence, teaching during a pandemic and fielding criticism of what exactly is taught in the classroom - it has all been a lot. So we called up three teachers to check in - Ian Pearce teaches psychology at Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. Hi, Ian.
Heartbroken Texas school massacre town begs Biden to 'do something'

Desperate pleas for a stop to the gun massacres plaguing the United States rang out Sunday during President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde, where he prayed for the 19 children and two teachers slain by a teen gunman in the small Texas town. Surviving children described making desperate, whispered pleas for help in 911 phone calls while police waited.
Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape. This week, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshippers in churches, synagogues and a...
Teens react to Uvalde shooting

A question on the minds of many parents and teachers right now - how are young people feeling after the mass shooting in Texas? Parents all over the country are worried about their own children's safety, especially while at school. But unfortunately, violence is a reality for many American students. Here in Washington, D.C., students have their own experience with shootings as well as other types of violence. Just last month, a gunman shot more than 200 bullets toward Edmund Burke School, injuring three adults and one student. The city has also seen an uptick in carjackings, stabbings and shootings involving teenagers. So how are young people experiencing all this? We've called two students here in the district to find out. Ingrid Gruber is a senior at the Edmund Burke School in northwest D.C., and she joins us now. Hey, Ingrid.
In Uvalde, tragedy and food bring a community together

UVALDE, Texas — As residents in Uvalde grapple with the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, many are trying to soothe their community with an age-old salve: Food. All over town people are holding cookouts to make meals for the families of the victims. The gatherings have an improvised feel. Best friends Romie Perez and Elia Zamarripa — both in their mid-60s — learned of one such plan when they bumped into a friend at Walmart, who told them his family was going to grill burgers for distribution at a place commonly referred to as "the Mexican park."
Some victims' families say Texas police didn't do enough to save their children

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline - what happened, for how long and in what order. Days later, we do not have a definite timeline. And Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
The tragedy in Uvalde has reignited the political fight over gun ownership

This holiday weekend, President Biden visits Uvalde, Texas. He's traveling to the scene of a mass shooting for the second time this month. He will arrive amid questions about just what happened, in what order, as police may have taken an hour to overcome a gunman at Robb Elementary. There's no real question about the battle lines over guns. Biden urged Congress to act, and lawmakers have only begun discussing very narrow changes to gun laws with no promise of success even at that. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual convention in Texas starting today. For many ordinary people, though, guns are less a matter of controversy than a part of life.
