ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Heartland political leaders react to Uvalde school shooting

By Libby Kamrowski, KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bY6eQ_0fpBRbFE00

As the aftermath of Tuesday's events continues to unfold in Uvalde, Texas, after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly killed 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School.

Many have expressed their thoughts. Political figures from both sides of the aisle across Nebraska and Iowa are no exception, and President Joe Biden is also set to address the nation at 7:15 local time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Heartland, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Tony Vargas
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

UVALDE, Tex. (KSNW) — At least 19 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, near San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun […]
UVALDE, TX
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Ne Leg
WAND TV

Illinois lawmakers react to deadly Texas school shooting

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers are speaking out regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee released the following statement:. “Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktxs.com

Governor Greg Abbott gives update on Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas — UPDATE: Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 12:30 PM following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan,...
UVALDE, TX
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy