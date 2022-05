MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Following the Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, Eyewitness News got an up-close and exclusive look at security measures inside an elementary school in South Jersey. CBS3’s tour of Harrison Elementary School came hours after the American flag was lowered to half-staff. It’s in honor of the Uvalde, Texas, victims. One of the most recent upgrades came after the Parkland High School massacre four years ago. “School safety has always been a top priority,” Harrison Township School District Superintendent Dr. Missy Peretti said. Visitors can only get into Harrison Elementary School in Gloucester...

