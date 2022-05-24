The 11 Best Female Characters From MCU's Phase 4

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has had quite a thrilling and eventful year, full of murder and multiple rock bottoms, in the second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. After helping to solve the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) committed by Buckley a.k.a. Feliks (Colin Woodell), who sought out a relationship with Cassie after the gruesome night in Thailand, Cassie found herself living in California, wrapped up in another mystery. This time, somebody is pretending to be her and trying to frame her for multiple murders. (Can this poor girl catch a break?) Despite the intriguing web of mysteries that Cassie has become fixated on untangling, the series also manages to tell a compelling story about Cassie’s personal journey along the way, focusing on her mental health issues and the alcoholism that have constantly tormented her since she was a child. After accepting her substance abuse problem at the end of the first season, this self-reflection is only further highlighted in the second season, as we learn just how messed up Cassie’s life has been since she helped stop Feliks — from her lie that she’s been sober for a year, despite two slip-ups in New York before she moved to California, to the wall she’s put up with her new boyfriend Marco (Santiago Cabrera). Now that Cassie has accepted that she is powerless due to her struggles with sobriety, there’s still so much more story to be told in future seasons.

