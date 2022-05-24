Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute

It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
Lewiston Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Knox Street. Abdirahman Duale, who also goes by the name 'Gino,' is 21-years-old and is wanted by police in Lewiston, who say he's considered armed and dangerous. Duale is sought for a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 24th.
BATH, Maine — A man charged with killing his 66-year-old mother told police he strangled her after she attacked him, according to court records. Jason Ibarra, 42, is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday following the killing of his mother, Jeanine Ross, the Bangor Daily News reported. Her body was found late Tuesday morning with a set of keys attached to a lanyard around her neck.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has determined that Waterville police Officer Paul Heath used reasonable deadly force when he shot a man during a confrontation in February 2021. Heath shot Eric Porter, 32, of Waterville, in the back on Feb. 11, 2021, as he was charging at another officer while...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
BELFAST, Maine — The trial for a Northfield man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Washington County is underway in Belfast. Thomas Bonfanti says he has an attorney but decided to represent himself Wednesday morning during opening statements telling the jury, “I can tell the story better.” He called the victims “drug addicts” and described the deaths as “accidents” and “self-defense.”
Bangor Police say scammers got thousands from a local resident with a new version of an old scam that involved picking the money up in person. This particular scam has been around for quite a while. Let's set the scene for the way it used to work:. Your grandmother is...
BELFAST — The trial for a Northfield man who is accused of killing three and injuring a fourth continued Thursday. Defense attorney Jeffery Toothaker called sole surviving witness Regina Hall to the stand along with three people associated with the American Legion social club. Three witnesses testified they heard...
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are searching for a man they say is "armed and dangerous" in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured another man. Abdirahman "Gino" Duale, 21, is wanted by police, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department Facebook page. Police have not said...
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between May 12 and 17:. Angel J. Muniz, 29, Lincoln, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary. Thomas Wren, 61, Jamaica Plain, Mass., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 39,...
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding 14 stolen firearms from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says on April 10th just before 3 AM two masked subjects smashed a street front pane of glass, entered the store and stole 14 handguns out of a display case.
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail Monday morning. Officials say 23-year-old David Mockler of Lisbon climbed a fence and squeezing through two rows of barbed wire before jumping about 25 feet off a roof. Police say he then stole an unlocked SUV that had...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two school systems in the region took precautions today after reports of threats. SAD 41 schools in Milo, Brownville and Lagrange closed for the day. The superintendent tells us a student was overheard by a teacher yesterday making a comment about another student and a possible threat to the school today.
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police say they seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the department’s history on Sunday. Chief Chris Greeley says an officer made a routine traffic stop that led to the discovery of the fentanyl, along with a handgun and other drugs. He says the...
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Waterville are in custody on Tuesday after police say they robbed a gas station in Fairfield in the middle of the night. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. That’s when an employee called to...
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Bar Harbor were filled with those enjoying their Memorial Day weekend. While the day is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones it’s also a time to remember those who bravely gave their lives fighting for their country. Everyone...
