Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute

It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.

3 DAYS AGO