BPD: one man hospitalized after shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Buffalo police say one man has been hospitalized following a shooting on the city's Lower West Side.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to ECMC in an ambulance but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

They did not say what condition he is in.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call their Confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.