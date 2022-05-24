Lightning Strike On Oak Tree In Ocala

Several more Ocala residents recently submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the city’s growth:. “My wife and I moved to Ocala because it was not a large, busy city. We had no interest in moving to Orlando, Tampa, or one of the other large cities. It seems clear that the leaders in Ocala are not so interested in preserving the city as it is. Instead, the interest lies with those who want to overdevelop the whole area. The only hope for Ocala is to replace these people with those who will slow the developers and to learn to say no,” says Ocala resident Alex Delpercio.

OCALA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO