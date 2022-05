"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO