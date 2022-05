We're still learning the names of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. And piece by piece, we're learning a little bit more about who they were, what they liked to do, who they loved and who loved them. We're going to take the next few minutes to say their names out loud and share some small details about each of them.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO