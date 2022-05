RAPID CITY, S.D. – Downtown Rapid City is switching over to summer mode. One sure sign that summer has arrived is turning on the fountains at Main Street Square. For the past few days the fountains have been running off and on for maintenance purposes, to make sure everything works after seven months. They officially open Friday, so you may want to grab a swimsuit, it’s going to be hot.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO