ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

VIDEO: President Biden's remarks on the elementary school shooting in Texas

By KUER 90.1
kuer.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. “Why are we...

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Heartbroken Texas school massacre town begs Biden to 'do something'

Desperate pleas for a stop to the gun massacres plaguing the United States rang out Sunday during President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde, where he prayed for the 19 children and two teachers slain by a teen gunman in the small Texas town. Surviving children described making desperate, whispered pleas for help in 911 phone calls while police waited.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy