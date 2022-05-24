ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley, Lubbock by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Monday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Monday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...For Monday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...For Monday, as low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...For Monday, 4 TO 6. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 9 PM CDT Monday.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baylor, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Dickens; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; Hemphill; Kent; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Throckmorton; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Hockley County, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Monday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy