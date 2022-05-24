ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Tragedy now overshadows Uvalde, a small town growing in population

By Jonathan Franklin
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SWoJ_0fpBKUlY00

The small town of Uvalde, Texas, is a place where Friday night football rules, and its claim to fame is being the hometown of actor Matthew McConaughey.

It's not a place where tightknit locals expected to face a school shooting that has left at least 14 children and a teacher dead .

The news of the shooting, which began late Tuesday morning, sent the community scrambling for answers, said Marc Duvoisin, editor-in-chief of the nearby San Antonio Express-News .

"I could see a local real estate agent or the head of the refrigerator repair company sharing information about a brother or relatives who work at the school or who work at the hospital," he said.

"It's a place where interconnections like that are thick, and there was enormous anxiety. And prayers were being shared on social media as people who knew each other or had connections were coming together."

He said local police appeared to still be in shock.

Uvalde had seen a lot of population growth in the last couple of years, Duvoisin said.

"A lot of people moved in from other states, drawn to the kind of scenic beauty and the small-town feel of Uvalde, and hardly expecting to confront something like this at their local school," he said.

Uvalde has a population of about 15,000 people, more than 80% of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And about 1 in 5 lives below the poverty line.

The town sits about 80 miles outside San Antonio and about 70 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border and is just a regular and usually peaceful town, said local reporter Brian Kirkpatrick.

"Uvalde is one of those typical Texas towns that largely revolves around Friday night football. There's a lot of civic pride for your Friday night football games," he said. "These kinds of towns are very close-knit because of that, and that includes their schools — they're a central part of the community."

"So when something happens to a school, it really affects everybody here because a lot of folks that grow up here, you know, live and die here. So it's that kind of connected community."

Comments / 4

Chef Luigi 4 ever!!
5d ago

When Bill Clinton was President, he got a bill through Congress to ban assault style rifles to a period of time....how many more of these shootings before another ban take effect??

Reply
3
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Faith Leaders, Police Assist in Uvalde

As the Uvalde community reels from the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school, support and resources from North Texas continue to pour in. This week, a number of North Texas police departments have deployed members to assist in Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
WEKU

Comfort dogs have been deployed to Uvalde, Texas, from near and far

Condolences, prayers, blood donations and financial contributions have poured into Uvalde, Texas, in the days since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Therapy dogs have, too. At least five organizations in and beyond Texas have deployed dogs to the city, where they comforted mourners at a Wednesday night vigil...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott Is Full of Shit

On Tuesday, as the world knows already, an 18-year-old man carried an AR-15-style rifle into a 574-student elementary school just off Highway 83 in the town of Uvalde, 90 minutes west of San Antonio. Unobstructed by police, he barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and unleashed hell on earth, slaying 19 children and two teachers—the worst school shooting in Texas history. After an hour, as frantic parents panicked outside, law enforcement finally killed the man.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Actor#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#American Football#Hispanic#Latino#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEKU

The Uvalde school massacre lasted at least 40 minutes

People mourn Wednesday as they attend a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images. Community members are mourning and law enforcement is still looking for answers two days after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
93K+
Followers
8K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy