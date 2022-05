DATE CHANGED TO SATURDAY, MAY 28 9 p.m.-12 a.m. DUE TO FORCASTED RAIN. Ohio is home to thousands of species of beautiful moths, including the giant fuzzy Cecropia Moth. Crawford Park District staff will use bright lights and UV lights to attract our nocturnal moths to a mothing sheet. Stop in any time after dark to get an up-close look at these moths and other intriguing insects that fly in. There will even be opportunities to hold some of the bigger moths! This program is weather-dependent and will be cancelled if it is rainy or too windy. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO