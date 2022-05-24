Iowa bill to remove tax on sanitary products heads to Reynolds’ desk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few rumbled of thunder overnight, but those storms already pushing east of the metro by early Sunday morning. Temperatures starting off mild, in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of the area. As storms move away, dry weather is expected for the bulk of your Sunday, but we will see more clouds than sun today. Despite the clouds, high temperatures should still reach the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the area. Winds will be quite gusty once again today. Gusts could reach 30-35mph for much of the day, with a few stronger gusts mixed in at times.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO