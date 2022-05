Adelle Perkelvald is the 2022 Valedictorian of Lander College of Arts and Sciences Women’s Division. Adelle Perkelvald has been shadowing dentists and orthodontists since she was in high school. “I fell in love with the patient interaction and the mechanics,” she said. Right now, she is applying to dental school and preparing for a rewarding career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO