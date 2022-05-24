ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY and through Saturday, May 28

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

The Governor’s proclamation will be formally signed tomorrow and will be made available on this webpage.

