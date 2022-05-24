ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vision Zero’s Click it for Coffee kicks off

By Seth Halsted
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Some motorists had an unlikely run-in with law enforcement Tuesday…and they were stopped for wearing their seatbelts.

Members of Vision Zero and local law enforcement teamed up once again to put on the Click it for Coffee event at Boneshaker Coffee Company in Bismarck.

Representatives from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol stood watch in the drive-thru, offering properly buckled customers coupons for discounted coffee.

These events are all a part of Vision Zero’s Click it or Ticket campaign to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and injuries throughout the state.

Vision Zero is planning on having another Click it for Coffee event next Wednesday, this time at the Balancing Goat Coffee Company in Mandan from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

