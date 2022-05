The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois’ all day summer program begins June 6th through August 5th. This summer’s program will focus on gardening, healthy habits and how to explore the natural world. There are 9 weeks of camp. We have programming available from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Our morning project-based learning program – Summer Brain Gain is from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM and lunch is included. Fees for the morning programs is $40.00 per week. We still have slots available for the morning program – contact us now if you want to enroll your child. Morning programs include Math, Reading and Science that is project based and active learning. Morning programs are limited to youth entering 1st grade through youth entering 8th grade.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO