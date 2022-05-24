ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Rights

‘Like living in a concentration camp’: Haitian prisons run out of food and water

By Jacqueline Charles, Antonio Maria Delgado
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Cx5i_0fpBHgRb00

Prison inmates in Haiti were already facing horrendous conditions: overcrowding, prolonged pretrial detention, poor sanitation and shuttered courtrooms due to an ongoing strike by court clerks that began on April 12 over poor pay and working conditions.

Now they can add one more thing: lack of food and water.

“The situation is alarming,” said Marie Yolène Gilles, who runs the human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, or Eyes Wide Open Foundation. “I’ve spoken to the directors of several prisons and they have told me that their cupboards are empty. The prisoners who are suffering from all this are calling me day and night, complaining that they do not have any food. When there is food, it’s not enough to feed everybody. There is no water.”

Gilles and other human rights advocates say the food and water scarcity has been ongoing for at least three weeks, but has worsened in recent days. It affects all of Haiti’s prison system, where more than 80% of the 11,152 people currently incarcerated depend on the government to feed them. This includes inmates at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison, where there was a deadly jailbreak last year, and the National Penitentiary, where the walls are visibly crumbling.

The urgency of the situation has led some of the 18 Colombians jailed as suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, and who are in the National Penitentiary, to issue an SOS appeal in a series of text messages, shared with the Miami Herald, and in a two-minute video from behind bars.

“Hoy no hay comida otra ves ,” one of the prisoners wrote in Spanish to say, “Today, again, there is no food.”

In the video, five of the ex-soldiers speak out about their situation, with one breaking down in tears, crying in Spanish that they “will die from hunger.” Another, appealing to “the whole world,” says that it has been 72 hours since they ate, took a bath or were let out of their cells. He added, while pointing to the floor, that they had to go to the bathroom in their cell.

“We are in a country where they practically … want to kill us. They want to kill us,” he said. “Please help us.”

A third former Colombian soldier complains on the video that they have spent 10 months imprisoned without access to an attorney and that “in this country there is no justice system.”

“We are closed in, isolated and without lawyers,” he said, jotting off the Haitian government’s violations. “No food, no water.”

Jose Espinosa, an advocate for the veterans from Colombia, said he is very concerned about the situation.

“They have gone two days without food. Today would be the third,” he said. “The situation inside the jail is very critical. A mutiny is very likely and [the Colombians] fear that mutiny could be used to attempt to kill them.”

Espinosa said he and his veterans nonprofit group, which has been working to get the Colombians transferred to a third country, do not know the intentions of the prison guards or the Haitian government. “That is why we fear that it is possible that they would use this situation to hurt them or silence them.”

Neither Haiti’s justice minister, Berto Dorcé, nor the head of the prison administration, Pierre Rene Antoine, could be reached for comment.

The food and water shortage is affecting everyone in the prison system, say Port-au-Prince-based human rights advocates, one of whom added that there are also deportees from the United States who are today imprisoned and going without a meal because they have no one to bring food to them.

“The percentage of people who have individuals bringing them food on a regular basis isn’t even 5%,” said Pierre Esperance, who heads the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The shortages, along with the reduction in prison visits and recreation activities, Esperance said, is a recipe for a prison revolt or a prison break, the latter of which has been a threat for months.

Following a visit to St. Marc’s civil prison on Tuesday, the regional director for the country’s Office of Citizen Protection, Philogene Baptise, issued a report saying that a judicial system blocked by the clerks’ strike, food rationing and sanitary problems have left detainees virtually deprived of all their rights.

Baptiste quoted a government official in the area saying he was concern about a “riot” due to the deteriorating prison conditions.

“The small warehouses that are used to store food for detainees have been empty for several weeks. Reached by telephone, the head of the prison, Inspector Jean Sala Augustave promises to speed up procedures with the central administration,” Baptiste wrote in a report shared with the Miami Herald. “At the same time, other steps are under way.”

Baptiste noted that on Tuesday visits were made to some entrepreneurs in the city to find food for the detainees.

“This is the reality experienced by the civil prison of Saint-Marc. In addition to this food problem, infamous and nauseating odors invade the space prison. Basically, poor management has led to feces piled up in plastic bags in the second courtyard of the prison,” he wrote. “Remember that this space is used by prisoners to wash. So they face huge risks of contamination.”

The government prosecutor, Grand Pierre Estimé, he said, promised to resolve the situation.

“If the minister of justice wants to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country, he needs to resolve the prison issue,” said Renan Hédouville, who directs the national ombudsman office in Port-au-Prince, adding that if there is a revolt, “kidnappers, rapists will take to the streets to continue to commit crimes.”

Hédouville blames the food shortage on government bureaucracy and the lack of financial autonomy by the prison administration, which depends on the Haiti National Police for requisitions from the finance ministry.

Of the 11,152 inmates nationwide, 3,663 are in the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Hédouville said. Of that number only 363 have been sentenced, meaning the rest are waiting to go before a judge to have their cases heard.

Haiti’s court system has been shut down since April 12, the day court clerks in the country’s 18 jurisdictions went on a nationwide strike over pay and working conditions.

Hédouville fears that if the food and water shortage isn’t quickly resolved, “a lot of people” will die in the coming days.

“This is a huge human rights violation,” he said. “We believe the only way to resolve this is to allow [the prison administration] to have financial autonomy.”

There is also a lack of basic medication. There have already been confirmed cases of tuberculosis and COVID-19 in prison, which last year led to the death of at least one of the 44 people initially jailed in the Moïse assassination.

The situation, Gilles, the human rights advocate said, is unacceptable.

“There is no real political will to improve the conditions of the people inside the prisons,“ Gilles said. “The people who are behind bars today it’s like they are living in a concentration camp.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Boat with reported 842 Haitian migrants winds up in Cuba

A vessel carrying more than 800 Haitians trying to reach the United States wound up instead on the coast of central Cuba, government news media said Wednesday.It appeared to be the largest group yet in a swelling exodus of people from crisis-stricken Haiti. The U.S. Coast Guard and other nations have reported intercepting several boats carrying well over 100 Haitians in recent months.The Communist Party newspaper Granma said Red Cross officials in the province of Villa Clara said the 842 Haitians had been given medical attention and were being housed at a tourist campground.The new group that arrived Tuesday...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian#Prison Overcrowding#Prison Guards#Eyes Wide Open Foundation#The National Penitentiary#Colombians#Sos
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
International Business Times

At Mexico-US Border, Migrants Pray Children Will Be Born In US

Haitian asylum seekers Jocelyn and Berline Jean-Philippe breathed a sigh of relief as they entered the United States legally from Mexico -- in time, they hoped, for their unborn child to become a US citizen. It is a dream shared by other parents-to-be who make the often-dangerous journey fleeing poverty...
IMMIGRATION
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matriarch accused of leading drug clan captured

Police in Honduras have captured a woman accused of leading a drug trafficking clan with four of her sons. Herlinda Bobadilla, 61, was arrested in the mountains of Honduras after a shoot-out in which her 32-year-old son, Tito Montes, was killed. US authorities had requested that she and her sons...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
5K+
Followers
944
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy